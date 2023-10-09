Diamondbacks bring 1-0 lead into NLDS Game 2 against Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the NL West during the regular season)PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 220 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks hold a 1-0 lead in the series. Los Angeles is 53-28 in home games and 100-62 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .258, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona is 41-40 on the road and 84-78 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks seventh in the NL. Monday’s game is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers have an 8-6 advantage in the season series. headtopics.com

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 107 RBI for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games. Corbin Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 9-for-40 with two doubles over the past 10 games.Diamondbacks: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin... headtopics.com

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL...

Read more:

AP »

Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in NLDS Game 1The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, starting pitchers, lineups, TV infoThe Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will take the mound against the Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly tonight at Dodger Stadium as the best-of-five series begins.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers: How to watch Game 1 of the NLDS freeStream movies and TV live online.

Dodgers, Diamondbacks reveal NLDS rosters, still waiting to reveal Game 3 startersPitcher Ryan Yarbrough and infielder Amed Rosario are left off the Dodgers’ 26-man roster, with Manager Dave Roberts saying Lance Lynn and Ryan Pepiot are “in play” for Game 3 but neither right-han…

Arizona Diamondbacks beat Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of NLDS, 11-2Game 1 of the NLDS is on Saturday and 12Sports is with the D-backs as they prepare to take on their NL West rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers

Diamondbacks crush Dodgers in Game 1 of NLDSKershaw retired Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on a grounder to shortstop, needing 26 pitches to get the first out of the inning. He became the first starting pitcher in MLB postseason history to allow five hits and five runs before recording an out, according to ESPN Stats & Info.