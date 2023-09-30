Missouri woman fighting to prove she's alive after being declared deceased 16 years ago: 'How am I dead?'

Madeline-Michelle Carthen, a Missouri resident, says she was declared deceased over 15 years ago and has struggled ever since to prove she is still alive. "As part of a data-sharing agreement with SSA, that erroneous death report is provided to the agency without proof and is posted to the numident.

Mary’sbenefits are suspended, and she would need to visit her local field office to have the error corrected. She would be given a letter from SSA to share with banks and other entities that states she is alive and has been mistakenly recorded on the DMF," it continued.

Additionally, the report's executive summary highlights many of the"severe" consequences Carthen claims she's faced for years, including"denial of credit or employment" and"bank account closures." Carthen said the IRS master file listed her as deceased, exacerbating the problems.In such events, thepeople wrongfully declared deceased to head to their local Social Security office with proper ID in hand, including a passport, a driver's license, a school ID or employee ID card, among others.

