Missouri teacher on leave over OnlyFans account: 'Knew this day was coming'

A Missouri school district placed a teacher on leave after administrators found out she has an OnlyFans account, but the teacher says she doesn't regret anything. teacher was placed on leave after district officials found out she had an OnlyFans account. Brianna Coppage, 28, is an English teacher at St. Clair High School and told the St.

Louis Post-Dispatch that she was placed on leave after an interview with two administrators.

Coppage said it didn't come as a surprise, as people in the area were beginning to find out about her OnlyFans page. "It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head, like I never knew when I would be discovered," Coppage said."Then, about two weeks ago, my husband and I were told that people were finding out about it. So I knew this day was coming."

Brianna Coppage, 28, is an English teacher at St. Clair High School, and told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was put on leave after an interview with two administrators.English teacher said she joined the website over the summer as a way to supplement her teaching income. According to the report. Coppage made about $42,000 last year and has brought in $8,000 to $10,000 per month by selling subscriptions on OnlyFans. headtopics.com

Kyle Kruse, superintendent of the school, told the outlet that his district was"recently notified that an employee may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites."

"The district has engaged legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this matter," Kruse said."Actions taken as a result of the investigation will be in accordance with board policy and with guidance from legal counsel."

Coppage told the outlet that she chose the website because the content she uploads is only available to subscribers as well as thinking it would protect her identity.

"(The district says) they haven’t made a decision yet, but I’m just kind of putting the pieces together that I am not coming back," Coppage said."I’m very aware that I am probably never going to teach again, but that was kind of the risk I knew I was taking. I am sad about that. I do miss my students."

"That was like my completely, separate personal life outside of teaching," Coppage added.

Coppage said she did what was expected of her at work and didn't do anything illegal.

"There is this expectation that teachers should be the moral leaders of students, and I do not disagree with that," Coppage said."I taught the curriculum. I taught students reading and writing, and I didn’t guide them on my thoughts or beliefs. … And I can’t control what people think of me. I just know that who I am as a person, I’m not doing anything illegal. I am a good friend. I am a good family member. That is all I can think about right now," Coppage said.