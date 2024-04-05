Millions to Witness Total Eclipse in North Texas

Millions of people will stare up in awe at the sun on Monday afternoon when the total eclipse passes over North Texas . The two main takeaways that those people are asked to consider – enjoy this rare experience and do it safely. That is why eye doctors emphasize that it is essential to wear your proper eclipse glasses when you look at the sun. “What is the risk? If you look directly at the sun, your eye can basically sustain a sunburn,” said Dr.
Cynthia Beauchamp, a pediatric ophthalmologist who works in Dallas-Fort Worth. “And perhaps, even more importantly, the back of the eye, the retina, can be damaged by solar retinopathy. Solar retinopathy can cause blurred vision and a blind spot in your central vision. Sometimes it improves, but unfortunately, sometimes it doesn’t.”The lenses should have a silver appearance on the front and should be black on the inside. They should not be torn or punctured. The ISO needs to have certified the glasse
