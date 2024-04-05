Millions to Witness Total Eclipse in North Texas

Millions of people will stare up in awe at the sun on Monday afternoon when the total eclipse passes over North Texas . The two main takeaways that those people are asked to consider – enjoy this rare experience and do it safely. That is why eye doctors emphasize that it is essential to wear your proper eclipse glasses when you look at the sun. “What is the risk? If you look directly at the sun, your eye can basically sustain a sunburn,” said Dr.

Cynthia Beauchamp, a pediatric ophthalmologist who works in Dallas-Fort Worth. “And perhaps, even more importantly, the back of the eye, the retina, can be damaged by solar retinopathy. Solar retinopathy can cause blurred vision and a blind spot in your central vision. Sometimes it improves, but unfortunately, sometimes it doesn’t.”The lenses should have a silver appearance on the front and should be black on the inside. They should not be torn or punctured. The ISO needs to have certified the glasse

Eclipse North Texas Eye Safety Eclipse Glasses Solar Retinopathy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas bluebonnets already blooming in North TexasA combination of rain and warmer temperatures means some bluebonnets are already starting to bloom in parts of North Texas.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Texas appeals court overturns North Texas woman's voter fraud convictionCrystal Mason received a 5-year sentence for using a provisional ballot while she was on supervised release from a federal tax conviction.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Millions to Witness Total Solar Eclipse Across the U.S.Over 30 million people will be within the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse as it crosses the U.S. from Texas to Maine. Here's what you need to know to safely enjoy the celestial spectacle.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Woman Hopes for Clear Skies to Witness Texas EclipseA woman booked her trip to Texas to see the eclipse more than a year ago. She's hoping Mother Nature cooperates. KHOU Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the weather is not looking good. The biggest problem he says is the cloud coverage.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

105-year-old Texas resident to witness 13th eclipse eventWhen LaVerne Biser, 105, was asked the key to his longevity he said, 'not a puff of smoke, not a sip of liquor, not a drug of any kind...lots of chocolate milk.'

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Mega Millions player just misses nearly $1 billion jackpot — but still wins big in TexasA Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas matched five numbers to win $1 million, just missing the $977 million jackpot.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 248. / 63 Read more »