Millions to Witness Total Solar Eclipse Across the U.S.

Over 30 million people will be within the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse as it crosses the U.S. from Texas to Maine . Here's what you need to know to safely enjoy the celestial spectacle.A stunning celestial event is visible across the country Monday, when the moon crosses directly in front of the sun: a total solar eclipse . For those in the path of totality , there will be a few brief moments when the moon completely covers the sun and the world becomes dark.

This will be the last chance to catch a total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. for about 20 years, so here's what you need to know to safely enjoy!April 8, 2024 there will be a total solar eclipse that crosses from the Pacific coast of Mexico through the United States., totality will start around 11:07 a.m. PDT/1:07 EDT in Mexico and leave Maine at around 1:30 pm PDT/3:30 pm ED

