Mike Trout Aims to Steal More Bases

Mike Trout , the three-time AL MVP , is eager to start stealing bases again after a decline in stolen bases in recent years. Despite injuries and age, Trout believes he can reclaim his form as a versatile offensive talent .

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout Reunite at Dodgers' Spring TrainingShohei Ohtani and Mike Trout had a heartwarming reunion at the Dodgers' spring-training stadium. A video uploaded to the Angels' Instagram account showed their warm embrace and conversation.

Mike Trout eyes '20-plus' steals while playing with freedom under new Angels manager Ron WashingtonMike Trout says he would like to steal more than 20 bases this season for the Los Angeles Angels. The three-time AL MVP has only stolen six bases in the past four seasons combined, and three of those campaigns ended early due to injury.

Mike Trout Hits Two Homers as Angels Beat MarlinsMike Trout hit two solo homers and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early four-run deficit and beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Monday.

Mike Trout’s 2 homers lead Angels to comeback victory over MarlinsThe Angels give up four runs in the first inning, but nothing else, tying the score on Trout’s second homer of the night, in the sixth inning, then grabbing the lead in the eighth on their way to a…

Mike Trout home run can't save Angels from season-opening loss to BaltimoreCorbin Burnes puts on a show on the mound for the Baltimore Orioles, who cruise to an 11-3 season-opening victory over Mike Trout and the Angels.

Mike Trout opens 2024 MLB season with home run in first at-batThree-time Major League Baseball MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels blasted the first home run of the season on opening day Thursday.

