Hong Kong Residents Consider Emigration as National Security Law Takes Effect

On the surface, life in Hong Kong after a broad new national security law recently took effect appears unchanged. A 2020 security law drew thousands of protesters to the streets when it was enacted. Now, that’s seen as too risky. This time, no arrests made headlines. There were no newsroom raids.

Instead, there’s a deeper, quieter wave of adaptation underway among Hong Kong residents who are living under the threat of more extensive restrictions after the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance took effect on March 23. At an immigration expo during the law's first two days, immigration consultant Ben Li's booth was constantly busy, its small white tables all occupied. Inquiries about moving abroad jumped about 40% from last year's expo. More than half of those asking cited the new ordinance, known locally as Article 23, as a reason to consider emigration. “The Article 23 legislation has brought a significant catalyzing effect,” Li sai

Hong Kong Residents Emigration National Security Law Article 23 Adaptation Inquiries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

56 dogs rescued from unhealthy conditions; overflowing shelter asking residents to consider adoptingAnimal Care and Protective Services confirmed a total of 56 dogs were rescued from bad conditions during a raid of two homes on Thursday.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Hong Kong Primed for Bitcoin ETFs, Expert Calls It Game-ChangerHong Kong about to allow Bitcoin ETFs, top Bloomberg expert reveals when and how

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

HSBC’s Gold Token Goes Live for Retail Investors in Hong KongIan Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Hong Kong Likely To Allow In-Kind Creations for Spot Bitcoin ETFs: BloombergHelene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Hong Kong’s in-kind ETF creation could be a significant market opportunity: AnalystsHong Kong aims to enable in-kind creations and redemptions for spot Bitcoin ETFs in the second quarter.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

What is Hong Kong’s e-HKD?The e-HKD is Hong Kong's central bank digital currency (CBDC) project that is currently being developed and tested.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »