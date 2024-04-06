Hong Kong Residents Consider Emigration as National Security Law Takes Effect

On the surface, life in Hong Kong after a broad new national security law recently took effect appears unchanged. A 2020 security law drew thousands of protesters to the streets when it was enacted. Now, that’s seen as too risky. This time, no arrests made headlines. There were no newsroom raids.
Instead, there’s a deeper, quieter wave of adaptation underway among Hong Kong residents who are living under the threat of more extensive restrictions after the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance took effect on March 23. At an immigration expo during the law's first two days, immigration consultant Ben Li's booth was constantly busy, its small white tables all occupied. Inquiries about moving abroad jumped about 40% from last year's expo. More than half of those asking cited the new ordinance, known locally as Article 23, as a reason to consider emigration. “The Article 23 legislation has brought a significant catalyzing effect,” Li sai
