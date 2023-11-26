Michigan State Hires Jonathan Smith as New Football Coach

Michigan State hired coach Jonathan Smith away from No. 16 Oregon State on Saturday, hoping he can rebuild a football program that crumbled with Mel Tucker in charge. The 44-year-old Smith was 34-35 over six seasons at Oregon State, including an 8-4 mark this year that helped the program earn at least eight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a decade.

“Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers,” Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said. As a quarterback, Smith led the Beavers to the 2001 Fiesta Bowl. The Pasadena, California, native returned as head coach in late 2017, inheriting a team that had gone 1-11. “When I first arrived as a freshman college student, I had no idea the opportunities and relationships this community would provide for me and my family,” Smith posted on social media. “The collective impact you have made makes it impossible for me to thank everyone individually, but I am forever gratefu





chicagotribune » / 🏆 8. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Central Michigan investigating whether Michigan staffer was on its sideline scouting Michigan StateCentral Michigan is investigating whether Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on its sideline scoping out Michigan State during the Chippewas’ season opener in September. Photos circulating on the internet suggest that Stalions was on the sideline during the game.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Central Michigan investigating whether Michigan staffer was on its sideline scouting Michigan StateCentral Michigan said Tuesday it is investigating whether Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on its sideline scoping out Michigan State during its season opener in September.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

The Michigan Superfan Who Became a Michigan Coach—and the Center of a Michigan ScandalConnor Stalions is the analyst at the center of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing controversy

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

Central Michigan vs Western Michigan Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Offense Drives Directional Michigan MatchupCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Central Michigan Chippewas vs Western Michigan Broncos. Week 11 betting free pick and game analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Central Michigan looking into whether Connor Stalions was on sideline for Michigan State gamePhotos showing someone who resembled alleged Michigan sign-stealer in CMU gear circulated Monday night

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Central Michigan Investigating Potential Sideline Appearance of Connor Stalions in Chippewas’ Season Opener at Michigan StateCentral Michigan is investigating photos that show a man who resembles Michigan staffer Connor Stalions on the Chippewas’ sideline for their Sept. 1 opener at Michigan State.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »