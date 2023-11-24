Hamas releases Israelis and foreigners in second round of swaps

Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal. Shortly after midnight, the Israeli military said the released hostages, including four Thais, had been transferred to Israel. They were being taken to hospitals for observation and to be reunited with their families.

Israel was to free 39 Palestinians later Saturday as part of the deal that ultimately went through after international mediation efforts. The Israeli hostages released Saturday by Hamas included seven children and six women, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced. Most of the released hostages were from Kibbutz Be’eri, a community Hamas militants ravaged during their Oct. 7 cross-border attack, a spokesperson for the kibbutz said. The children ranged in age from 3 to 16, and the women ranged from 18 to 67. It was a bittersweet moment for the residents of Be’er





NEWSMAX » / 🏆 16. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp kills dozensThe Israeli military said the strike killed a senior Hamas commander — a claim Hamas denied.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

New details emerge about the Hamas-led attackers who massacred IsraelisNPR has interviewed neighbors and relatives of one of the attackers and reviewed footage and information the Israeli military says it collected from villages and militants.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Israelis in Houston raising awareness for the more than 200 hostages kidnapped by HamasIt’s called The Red Balloon Campaign and over the last two and a half weeks, it’s gained traction all around the world including cities like Rome, Barcelona, Berlin, Athens, Sydney and Capetown.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Israelis gather in Chicago to call for release Hamas hostagesIsraelis gather in Chicago to call for release Hamas hostages

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Posters of Kidnapped Israelis Became 'Flashpoint' in Hamas WarFlyers of the more than 200 people kidnapped during the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel have become a 'flashpoint' in the ongoing war between the Jewish state and Hamas as anti-Israel protesters have begun tearing them down and some news organizations defend the vandals.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Watch: Vandals in Australia Attack Beach Memorial to Israelis Kidnapped by HamasSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »