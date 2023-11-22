Michigan Senate Candidate Rejects $20 Million Offer to Challenge Tlaib

A Michigan businessman offered $20 million in campaign contributions to Democratic Senate candidate Hill Harper if he dropped out and challenged Rep. Rashida Tlaib in the primary. Harper declined the offer, which would have split the money between his campaign and independent expenditures. The incident highlights the backlash against Tlaib for her criticism of the Israeli government.





