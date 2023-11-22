Holiday Deals on Cameras and Lenses

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and there are a ton of great deals on cameras, lenses, and the gear photographers need (or merely want).monitors ongoing discounts and savings, is merely a taste of what we think are the best holiday deals on products we happily recommend. This deals roundup is organized by type of product, so you can jump straight to cameras or lenses using the links below.

While Panasonic launched the S5 II and S5 IIX this year, the original S5 remains a very good full-frame mirrorless camera with compelling stills and video features. It may not have the new phase-detect autofocus system, but for $1,000, it’s hard to go wrong here. For photographers who need a lens to go with their new camera, the S5 kit with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 L-mount lens is also $800 off,Speaking of the Lumix S5 II, here it is, already on sale. While it doesn’t sport the same video features as the S5 IIX, the S5 II is a very good camera, especially for photographers and many hybrid user





petapixel » / 🏆 527. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

8 Best Deals on Arlo Security Cameras and Video DoorbellsNeed a security camera to safeguard your property? Arlo makes some of our favorites, and they're on sale right now.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Seafood deals, hikes, & Halloween funHere are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Oct. 30 - Nov. 5.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Best desktop computer deals: The cheapest PC deals todayIf you need a new PC, you should check out the desktop computer deals that we've rounded up here, ranging from affordable devices to high-end gaming machines.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Black Friday space gift ideas: Telescope deals, binocular discounts, camera deals and moreJase Parnell-Brookes is an award-winning photographer, educator and writer based in the UK. They won the Gold Prize award in the Nikon Photo Contest 2018/19 and was named Digital Photographer of the Year in 2014.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Walmart’s best deals on vacuums during their Black Friday Deals event: Shark, Dyson and moreWalmart is ringing in Black Friday early this year with some sweet bargains on vacuums. Dyson and Shark products are marked down during Walmart's Black Friday Deals event.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

“how many cameras is too many cameras?”Welcome to the beautiful life

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »