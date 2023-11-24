Michigan's Must-Win Game Against Ohio State

If the Wolverines fall to Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan will never live down the conclusion that it flipped this rivalry by cheating.Ohio State is heading to Ann Arbor to face Michigan in a must-win game for both of these dominant Big Ten teams. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg give their predictions for this matchup.

Michigan’s football program has won 23 consecutive Big Ten games, two conference championships and asserted a level of dominance over Ohio State that has at times made the Buckeyes’ fan base question whether Ryan Day runs a tough enough program to compete at the highest level of the sport.That's the unvarnished, and perhaps unfair truth of the stakes this year. In some ways, it’s bigger than the rivalry. It’s more relevant than who plays in the Big Ten title game next week.The Wolverines scored their 1,000th victory last week, more than anyone else in college football history. They have never needed a win more than this one. Hyperbole? Absolutely no





