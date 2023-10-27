Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics FREE LIVE STREAM (10/27/23): How to watch NBA online

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) signals to teammates during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)NEW YORK (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis showed against his old team why his new one is an NBA Finals favorite.

Porzingis finished with eight rebounds and four blocked shots against his original NBA club, showing why the Celtics should be in contention for another banner after acquiring the 7-foot-3 center and Jrue Holiday during the offseason.“Honestly, it’s an awesome feeling to come back now being a Celtic and play here,” he said. “Even getting booed and getting all that, it’s still cool, I really like that and enjoyed that.

Holiday scored nine points. Derrick White had 12 for the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. “I thought the start of the game hurt us and then I thought the second, third and fourth we played better,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.Porzingis was the No. 4 pick by the Knicks in 2015 and was an All-Star in 2017-18, but soured on the organization while recovering from a torn ACL. He was traded during the 2018-19 season. headtopics.com

“KP is hungry and excited to be here and knows how important he is to this team and what we need him to bring each and every night,” Tatum said. Tatum scored Boston’s first nine points of the second half to push the lead back into double digits. The Knicks would charge back to tie it midway through the third on Jalen Brunson’s 3-pointer, but the Celtics went back ahead 82-73 as Porzingis beat the buzzer with a follow shot.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics live stream: How to watch the NBA for freeThe Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are set to battle for the first time this season on Friday night. Find out how to watch the game with a free live stream. Read more ⮕

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics free live stream: How to watch, time, channel, oddsHere's how to watch a rematch of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Read more ⮕

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - October 27, 2023Heat, Celtics meet in clash of undefeateds Read more ⮕

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Line MovementMiami Heat vs Boston Celtics Read more ⮕

Miami vs Boston Stats & Past Results - NBA Game on October 27, 2023Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Read more ⮕

Heat vs Celtics Odds, Picks, and Predictions Tonight: Tatum Continues to Produce Points vs MiamiNBA odds, picks, and predictions for the Miami Heat at Boston Celtics on October 27. NBA betting best bet and free pick analysis. Read more ⮕