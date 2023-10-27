LIST: Early voting centers opening Oct. 28 for special election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The special election for San Diego County's District Four Supervisor seat is right around the corner, so the county is opening early voting centers on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Centers are also opening for upcoming elections for the City of Chula Vista, Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District.For more information on the early voting process, follow this link.

