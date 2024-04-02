Meta Uses Quest Store as Model for Age Verification and Privacy Settings

Meta is using its virtual reality Quest store as a model for age verification and privacy settings. Users are prompted to reenter their birthdays to ensure appropriate age experiences. Teens aged 13-17 have default privacy settings and can be monitored by parents.

Preteens aged 10-12 have more restrictive settings.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLB's Home Run Derby VR launches on the Meta Quest StoreSarah Fielding MS, is an acclaimed journalist focusing on mental health, social issues, and tech. At Engadget, she reports on tech news, whether it be a Twitter bot exposing gender pay gaps or a beloved classic game's revival.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

The decades-long quest to make Dragon Quest a hit in AmericaA series of spinoffs aim to make Slime a Stateside star

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

ESPN is putting Meta’s Quest Pro headsets to work with today’s animated NHL broadcast.An alternate game feed on ESPN Plus, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Plus will present today’s Bruins vs. Penguins matchup as the NHL Big City Greens Classic 2. It goes beyond Nickelodeon’s slime-filled Super Bowl feed by using NHL EDGE positional data and Hawk-Eye optical tracking to turn real action into an animated version.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest in danger of Inception-style attacksResearchers say that even in Apple Vision Pro, where adding outside apps is restricted, users can still fall victim to these attacks.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Meta Quest 3 upcoming update could improve phone display readabilityCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Meta Issues Warning That Impacts Many Quest Headset UsersI have written about technology for over a decade, with a focus on everything you might wear, put in a pocket or fit in a bag. Subjects I cover include mobile phones, fitness tech, computing and cameras.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »