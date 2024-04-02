Boston Mayor Silent on Reports of Migrant Crime, No Plans to Rethink Sanctuary Status

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has remained silent on reports of migrant crime in the city, indicating no plans to rethink its status as a sanctuary jurisdiction. Reports of crimes committed by migrants and a lack of cooperation with federal authorities have sparked worries among residents and frustration within local Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.
According to a report from Fox News’ Bill Melugin last week, ICE officers in Boston have been working hard to remove dangerous criminals but have had their efforts stymied by local laws. The most recent example saw an elite group of Boston-based ICE officers make five arrests that included four alleged child rapists and a member of MS-13, a group of potential dangerous criminals the officers say were allowed on the streets because of local sanctuary policies that denied the agency’s detainer request
