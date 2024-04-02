Mercedes-Benz Workers in Alabama Seek to Join United Auto Workers Union

Employees at Mercedes-Benz's assembly plant in Alabama are moving forward with efforts to join the United Auto Workers union, and they plan to file a petition as soon as this week with U.S. regulators, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The date of an actual vote is not yet certain.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550, Mercedes-AMG G 63 unveiled | Car NewsThe 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550 and Mercedes-AMG G 63 are presented. Auto123 has the details.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

The New Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gets More Aerodynamic Ahead of Its Electric EraMercedes-Benz just unveiled the 2025 version of the G-Class, the G550 and AMG G63. The SUVs will arrive at dealerships later this year.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is getting a giant touchscreen, TikTok, and a selfie cameraMercedes-Benz’s refreshed E-Class is getting a new interior with a larger touchscreen, integrated Zoom and TikTok, smart lighting, and an improved digital assistant.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Preview: Same-old looks, new tech inside and under-hoodGet in-depth info on the 2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

2025 Mercedes G-Class downsizes to inline-6, G 63 keeps V-8Mercedes-Benz has revealed an updated G-Class range that will soon include an electric model.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »

See Interior and Exterior Photos of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550View the inside and outside of the updated 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550, which trades its V-8 for a turbo six.

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »