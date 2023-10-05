Mariners president Jerry Dipoto apologizes for sustainability comments: 'I'm generally embarrassed'

"First, I'd like to say I'm generally embarrassed by the way, at least, that comment and especially one other was received,""I've been doing this job, or roles like this, for a long time now and I've made mistakes. I've made my fair share, like most do. This was kind of one of those times.

Dipoto made the two comments he mentioned on Tuesday while speaking to the media about the 2023 season and the future of the team. The Mariners ended with a 88-74 record, but finished one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot, which frustrated fans who were expecting the team to return to the playoffs after breaking their 21-year postseason drought in 2022.

Very few fans want to hear that their favorite sports team isn't trying to win the championship every year. Even fewer want to hear that the team is doing them a favor by not trying to win it all. And saying both of those things to Mariners fans is a recipe to get yourself shoved off the closest pier by an angry mob decked out in navy blue and teal.

"[I] completely whiffed in my attempt to paint a picture baseline of what makes sense to me than our fans and media. Our goal isn't to be mediocre. Our goal is to win championships and then to play a high level for a long time, that's what I was trying to convey. Obviously it didn't help. I wish I could hit reset and try it again. But that moment's gone.

