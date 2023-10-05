Report of fatal New Jersey car crash fills in key gap in Menendez federal bribery investigation

FILE - Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, and his wife Nadine Arslanian, pose for a photo on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 20, 2022. Arslanian, the then-future wife of Sen.

A lawyer for Nadine Menendez, David Schertler, did not immediately respond to a message left Thursday by The Associated Press. The AP also asked a spokesperson in Menendez's office to pass along a message requesting comment from her.

In dashcam video recorded at the scene, Nadine Menendez is heard asking officers why Koop was in the road. She tells police that she “didn’t do anything wrong." In her police interview, she said that Koop “ran across the roadway and jumped onto the hood” of her car. headtopics.com

Koop's sister, Rosemarie Koop-Angelicola, told the AP on Thursday that her family has questions about the whether the death was fully investigated. “We understand that true accidents happen," she said. “We're willing to accept that, but only with a full and proper investigation. There's gaping holes in this."

Koop-Angelicola said her brother, who worked a variety of jobs, including in construction, was friendly, funny and talkative — and coached his son's youth soccer teams.The vehicle, a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, was left with a shattered windshield and a front end that had been badly damaged by hitting Koop and a nearby parked car, according to the report. headtopics.com

Report of fatal New Jersey car crash fills in key gap in Menendez federal bribery investigationNadine Menendez, now the wife of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, killed a man with her car in December 2018 and left the scene without being charged. That's according to new details matching an auto accident that federal prosecutors cite as pivotal in one of Menendez' alleged bribes to impact a separate New Jersey investigation in exchange for a $60,000 Mercedes-Benz. Police reports say Nadine Menendez, who went by Nadine Arslanian at the time, struck 49-year-old Richard Koop in front of his Bogota, New Jersey, home in December 2018. Authorities found no fault with the senator's then-girlfriend, reporting that Koop jaywalked. There's no record that she was drug- or alcohol-tested.

