Margot Robbie to Produce and Star in Monopoly Movie

Robbie, along with her production company LuckyChap, successfully brought the long-awaited film ' Barbie ' to completion after years of development stagnation. Now, she is set to produce and star in a Monopoly movie, in collaboration with Hasbro and Lionsgate . This announcement was made at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas. The ' Barbie ' film was a huge success in 2023, grossing over $1.4 billion worldwide.
Lionsgate is also partnering with Blumhouse, known for their expertise in horror films, to develop a new installment of 'The Blair Witch Project'. This marks the beginning of a multi-year agreement between Lionsgate and Blumhouse, utilizing the studio's existing library titles. 'The Blair Witch Project' was released in 1999 and had a significant impact on the horror genre, earning $248 million and spawning two sequels
