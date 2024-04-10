Margot Robbie's LuckyChap to Produce Monopoly Movie

LuckyChap, the production company owned by Margot Robbie , will produce a Monopoly movie based on the popular board game . The plot details are currently unknown, and no director or cast has been announced yet. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson expressed his excitement about working with LuckyChap, stating that they have a clear vision for the movie.

Hasbro Entertainment also expressed their enthusiasm for the project, stating that Monopoly provides a great platform for storytelling. The movie is expected to be a blockbuster

