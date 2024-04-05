Map Shows Areas Where Periodical Cicada Broods Will Emerge

A map of where two periodical cicada broods have been observed across the eastern U.S. shows the areas in which they are likely to emerge in the next few weeks. Experts are predicting that the two populations, which have been hibernating underground for over a decade, will appear at the same time, carpeting an area from southern Wisconsin to the Carolinas with as many as a hundred trillion bugs.
Periodical cicada broods develop over a number of years underground before burrowing up and out all at once. They are then active aboveground as adults for a matter of weeks before laying the next generation and dying off. 'It's like an entire alien species living underneath our feet and then some prime number years they come out to say hello,' Saad Bhamla, a professor of biotechnology at the Georgia Institute of Technology, told Chicago TV station WFLD. 'This year we're going to get two broods that are going to emerge at the same time
