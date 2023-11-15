Man Sentenced to 85 Years for Violent Crimes in Aurora and Denver

A man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison for a series of violent crimes, including murder, carjackings, and home invasions in Aurora and Denver. Andrew Jacobs, 34, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday. The crimes occurred on November 10, 2021, and included an attempted robbery, shots fired into a woman's garage, and the killing of Carlos Julio Albarracin. Jacobs also attempted to steal a car but was unsuccessful.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced the sentencing

United States Headlines DENVERCHANNEL

