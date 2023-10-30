Man killed in domestic violence shooting outside Newcastle Library

NEWCASTLE, Wash. — A man is dead after a shooting outside the Newcastle Library, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived and determined there had been a domestic violence incident between a 23-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man.Lewd Halloween display across from Idlewild Elementary in Lakewood raises concerns

United States Headlines Read more: KIRO7Seattle »

The King's Man 2: 10 Things The Sequel Must Get RightThe King’s Man 2: The Traitor King will have to learn from the mistakes of its predecessor if it wants to avoid another box office failure. Read more ⮕

Man charged in killing of Nat King Cole's great-nephewA Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the death of the great-nephew of world-renowned singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole. Tracy Cole was stabbed to death in Atlanta on Sept. 14. The 31-year-old Cole died at the hospital. Investigators have charged Ricardo Gayle with his killing. Read more ⮕

Man charged in killing of Nat King Cole's great-nephewInvestigators have charged Ricardo Gayle, 41, with his killing. Read more ⮕

Man accused of stabbing Nat King Cole’s great-nephew to deathA man was arrested in connection with the death of a man last month in Atlanta, Georgia. The man who was killed happens to be related to singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole. Read more ⮕

Man Charged in Killing of Nat King Cole's Great-nephewA Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the death of the great-nephew of world-renowned singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole, police said.Tracy Cole was stabbed to death in Atlanta on Sept. 14. The 31-year-old died at the hospital. Investigators have charged... Read more ⮕

Man charged in Atlanta stabbing death of Nat King Cole’s great-nephewThere had been air of mystery surrounding Cole’s death. Read more ⮕