Listen now: The latest on Israel's 'second phase' of the war with Hamas

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu vows Israel will fight Hamas 'in air, land, and sea'Video shows airstrikes landing near Gaza-Israeli border on October 27th

Israel-Hamas war enters new phase as Israel expands offensive in Gaza

Israel opens 'new phase' in war against Hamas, Netanyahu says, as Gaza ground operation expandsPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation that Israel has opened a 'new phase' in the war by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air and sea.

Calls for UN leader's resignation intensify after 'shameful' comments about Hamas attacks on IsraelAmid Hamas' slaughter of 1,400 people in Israel, the U.N. is facing criticism of siding with Hamas over Israel's self-defense leading to calls for the secretary-sgeneral to resign.

These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas warHere's a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war as of Oct. 27, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups.

Israel shows images of tanks in Gaza as war on Hamas militants deepensIsrael signalled intent to encircle Gaza's main city on Sunday, publishing pictures of battle tanks on the Palestinian enclave's western coast 48 hours after ordering expanded ground incursions across its eastern border.