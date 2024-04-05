Magnitude-4.8 Earthquake Shakes New York City

Magnitude-4.8 earthquake shakes ground and buildings across the US metropolis, with the tremor stirring up quite a buzz among doomsayers and conspiracy theorists. UN Security Council diplomats were shaken in their chairs, planes got briefly grounded, and furniture rattled across New York on Friday morning when an earthquake jolted the city that never sleeps. The tremor had a 4.8 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey.

"With regard to the earthquake, I spoke to the governor, he thinks everything's under control and is not too concerned about it. The governor of New Jersey. So things are alright," Biden said later. Near the epicentre in Lebanon, New Jersey, store supervisor Dominika Uniejewska, 50, said "I'm still shaking" after being woken up by the quake. "I've never experienced such a strong earthquake. I did experience some before, but it was nothing compared to that. The whole house was really shaking.

Earthquake New York City Tremor Panic Concern Buildings Planes Furniture Governor New Jersey Epicenter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

