Earthquake in New Jersey Disrupts Air and Rail Travel in New York City Region

An earthquake centered in New Jersey and felt across the New York City region on Friday disrupted air and rail travel , with ground stoppages at airports in the New York City area and delays in train service. Travel operations were halted Friday morning with ground stoppages at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens and at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey , with crews working to resume normal air traffic operations.
The earthquake, which occurred roughly 10:20 a.m. Eastern time, had either a 4.7 or 4.8 magnitude and was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City, according to the United States Geological Survey.Newark airport is experiencing average departure delays of 43 minutes, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Inbound aircraft that are already airborne are delayed by about an hour. Inbound flights that have not yet taken off are being held until 12:30 p.m., according to the sit
Earthquake New Jersey New York City Air Travel Rail Travel Ground Stoppages Delays
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »