Earthquake in New Jersey Disrupts Air and Rail Travel in New York City Region

An earthquake centered in New Jersey and felt across the New York City region on Friday disrupted air and rail travel , with ground stoppages at airports in the New York City area and delays in train service. Travel operations were halted Friday morning with ground stoppages at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens and at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey , with crews working to resume normal air traffic operations.

The earthquake, which occurred roughly 10:20 a.m. Eastern time, had either a 4.7 or 4.8 magnitude and was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City, according to the United States Geological Survey.Newark airport is experiencing average departure delays of 43 minutes, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Inbound aircraft that are already airborne are delayed by about an hour. Inbound flights that have not yet taken off are being held until 12:30 p.m., according to the sit

