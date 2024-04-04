Macron: France could have stopped Rwanda genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France and its allies could have stopped the 1994 Rwanda genocide but lacked the will to do so. Macron will release a video on social media on Sunday as Rwanda marks the 30th anniversary of the genocide.

