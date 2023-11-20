LSU's Reese's Absence Raises Questions

Reese missed the entirety of No. 5 LSU’s 73-50 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, Nov. 17. Questions are swirling about if Reese will play tonight, when LSU hosts Texas Southern at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.It started when LSU, the preseason No. 1 team in the country, got drilled by Colorado in its first game of the season on Nov. 6. Thein a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicates.

Reese scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but shot just 6-of-15 from the field, missing lots of close looks. She was visibly frustrated throughout the game. Three games later, on Nov. 14, LSU coach Kim Mulkey benched Reese for the second half of the Tigers' 109-79 win over Kent State. Reese played just 13 minutes that night, scoring 11 points. Mulkey offered little insight afterward, saying only that it wasSpeculation about Reese’s absence ramped up three days later on Nov. 17, when Reese missed the 73-50 win over Southeastern Louisiana. She was not on the bench. Again, Mulkey refused to offer details on Rees





LSU star Angel Reese ready for on-court encore amid surging wealth and fameLast season, Reese led the Tigers to their first national title in women's basketball while leading the SEC in scoring (23 points per game) and rebounding (15.4 per game), setting an NCAA record with 34 double-doubles in a season.

LSU's Reese, Iowa's Clark top AP preseason women's All-America teamLSU's Angel Reese and Iowa's Caitlin Clark headline the Associated Press preseason women's basketball All-America team, which was announced Tuesday.

Kim Mulkey gave Angel Reese reality check before LSU's rough openerLSU coach Kim Mulkey told Angel Reese to "grow up and lead" the reigning champion Lady Tigers before their season-opening upset to the Colorado Buffaloes Monday.

3 questions for Alabama football before SEC matchup vs. LSUHere are three questions for Alabama football to answer in Saturday's matchup with LSU.

Alabama-LSU game is once again a huge factor in SEC WestFormer NHL player Adam Johnson is dead after his neck was cut by a skate in an on-ice collision during a game in Sheffield, England. The accident has some asking if neck guards should be mandatory.

Alabama-LSU injury update: Tigers provide full report while Tide remains vagueWe know a few key LSU defenders will be out this Saturday. What about Alabama?

