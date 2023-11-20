Social Workers Help Students and Families in Need

A student who is the sole source of income for her family, amid her single mother's illness. Another student who lost everything, including a pet dog, in a house fire. A family whose father passed away, mother was laid off of work, and had no heat in their house as the winter set in. Those are just a few of the harrowing stories that social workers in Northwest Suburban High School District 214 say they've come across. Sometimes the solution -- albeit temporary -- is simple.

Like paying for a couple nights' stay at a local hotel, writing a check to the landlord, or providing a gift card to buy groceries. When social workers are able to deliver that good news, there's a sense of relief, gratitude, and usually tears from students and their parents who are going through tough times. "It's things that we wouldn't even think of that we might take for granted, but for the family is a huge deal," said Raymundo Galarza, a social worker at District 214's alternative schools at the Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights





