Louisiana Governor Calls for Scholarship Risk for Student-Athletes Skipping National Anthem

Gov. Jeff Landry (R-LA) on Tuesday called on college boards to implement a policy where student-athletes risk their scholarships when they skip the national anthem. Landry's statement came after the Baylor women's basketball team was not present for 'The Star-Spangled Banner' ahead of their Elite Eight loss to Iowa, whose players stood for the anthem.

Landry expressed his respect for the sport and for Coach Mulkey, but emphasized the importance of respecting those who serve to protect and unite the country under one flag

