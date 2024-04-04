Louisiana Governor Calls for Policy Change After LSU Women's Basketball Team Skips National Anthem

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry started a firestorm on social media Tuesday when he called for a policy change after the LSU women’s basketball team, sticking to its pregame routine, skipped the national anthem. The moment, caught by OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske at LSU’s Elite Eight matchup against Iowa, prompted Landry to call on schools to require a policy for student-athletes to be present for 'The Star-Spangled Banner.

' The Republican governor explained his reasoning to anchor Sandra Smith on 'America Reports.' 'I’m not calling out the players or coach Mulkey. I support coach Mulkey. My statement said that. I think this is a bigger question,' Landry said on Fox News Channel. 'This is a bigger problem for collegiate sports nationally and in Louisiana. I just sent out a letter to each one of our college boards telling them that those college boards should put in place a policy that respects the national anthem

