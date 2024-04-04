Lost Wedding Ring Found in Compost Pile Returned to Owner

The owner of a lost wedding ring in Manheim Township , Lancaster County has been identified thanks to the efforts of the local police. Stephen Engle, 83, thought his ring was gone forever until a good Samaritan found it in a compost pile and turned it in.

Engle was able to confirm the dates and initials inscribed on the ring, and he and his wife are grateful for the person who returned it.

