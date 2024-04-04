Portfolio Manager Barbara Doran Reveals Favorite Stocks, Remains Bullish on Market

Portfolio manager Barbara Doran has revealed a number of her favorite stocks , reiterating a bullish outlook on the stock market more broadly. "People are reluctant to embrace this bull market after a couple of years of deep skepticism," the chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at BD8 Capital Partners told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on March. 28. "But this is what bull markets do. They make new highs.

And of course, given the rapidity and speed with which we've gone up, it's normal to expect a pullback." Boeing One of Doran's picks — Boeing — might come as a surprise. The aerospace giant has been grappling with a slew of manufacturing and quality issues. In January, a panel blow-out on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 led to increased scrutiny of the company, and the Federal Aviation Administration stepped up its oversight. Shares in Boeing have also taken a hit, sliding around 13% over the last 12 months and falling 28% year-to-dat

