Levi Strauss Shares Surge on Higher Profit Expectations

Shares of Levi Strauss rose 18% after the company announced that its profits will exceed expectations in fiscal 2024 . The increase in profits is attributed to cost-cutting measures, improved efficiencies, and a shift towards online and direct sales .

Levi's also reported its fiscal first quarter earnings, projecting adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2024 to be between $1.17 and $1.27. The company aims to focus on reducing costs and increasing efficiency to improve its financial performance.

Levi Strauss shares surge as profits expected to exceed estimates in 2024Levi Strauss announced that its profits for fiscal 2024 will be higher than expected, leading to an 18% increase in its shares. The company is achieving this by cutting costs, improving efficiencies, and shifting sales from department stores to online and its own shops. Levi's also reported its adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2024 to be between $1.17 and $1.27, surpassing the previous range of $1.15 to $1.25. As discretionary spending slows down, the company is focusing on cost reduction and efficiency improvement to enhance its profitability.

