Legislation filed to rename Florida correctional institution after Donald Trump

The legislation to rename the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida as the 'Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution ' has been officially filed. This comes after House Republicans introduced a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after the former president.

The move is seen as an effort by Republicans to honor Trump in an election year, while Democrats aim to undermine him.

