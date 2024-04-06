Disneyland Cancels Star Wars Fireworks Show Due to High Winds

Wind gusts wiped out the opening night of a new Star Wars fireworks show at Disneyland due to high winds . Disneyland was forced to cancel the inaugural “Fire of the Rising Moons” fireworks show during the kick-off of the annual Season of the Force event on Friday, April 5.

Winds gusted to 20 mph during the day in Central Orange County. Steady rain greeted Disneyland visitors on Friday morning. The “Fire of the Rising Moons” fireworks show is scheduled to be performed nightly at 9:30 a.m.

Disneyland Star Wars Fireworks High Winds Cancellation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Wars: Shatterpoint and Star Wars: Legion Announce Upcoming ReleasesThe Bad Batch, Star Wars: Rebels, and Thrawn are all coming to the tabletop.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

10 Star Wars Characters Who Should Return For Rey's New Star Wars MovieWho could return for Rey’s next adventure?

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

New Star Wars Novel Introduces Pirate Queen Zilastra as Jedi Council's AdversaryIn an excerpt from the upcoming Star Wars novel, Star Wars: The Living Force, the Jedi Council faces a formidable new adversary: a pirate queen named Zilastra. The Living Force, written by John Jackson Miller, is a canonical Star Wars book set just before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace in the Star Wars timeline. The novel will see the Jedi retreating further and further away from the galaxy, setting the stage for the events of the prequel trilogy and the Star Wars movies and TV shows that follow.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Disneyland gears up for 3 different Star Wars fireworks showsGuests watching the pyrotechnics from the Galaxy’s Edge land will hear a galactic soundtrack featuring music by composer John Williams.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Star Wars Fan-Favorite Sabine Wren Now Appearing at Disneyland's Galaxy's EdgeSabine Wren joins the fight at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Incredible Star Wars Art Recreates Ahmed Best's Kelleran Beq In the Classic Clone Wars StyleLiz Declan is a writer and editor with seven years of industry experience. She has a BA in English with a minor in Spanish, an MA in English, and an MFA in Nonfiction. She is also a massive Star Wars fan, and her crowning achievement is meeting Hayden Christensen.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »