Leaking Water Pipe Forces Evacuation of Homes in Mercer Island

A leaking underground water pipe created a landslide risk that forced about 20 homes to evacuate in Mercer Island in the evening on April 3, 2024. Some residents were cleared to return home 18 hours later, but concerns about potential flooding or landslides remain.

Seattle Public Utilities is working to determine the size of the leak and what caused it.

Leaking Water Pipe Landslide Risk Evacuation Mercer Island Flooding Landslides Seattle Public Utilities

