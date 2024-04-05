Rebel Wilson's Memoir Reveals Shocking Details About Working with Sacha Baron Cohen

Australian actor Rebel Wilson 's memoir, which was released recently, has become one of the most popular celebrity memoirs of the year. In her book, Wilson opens up about her difficult childhood, her struggles with fertility, and her experiences working with Sacha Baron Cohen .

Wilson claims that Baron Cohen constantly pressured her to do nude scenes and even asked her to stick her finger up his ass during a shoot. The shocking revelations have garnered a lot of attention.

Rebel Wilson Memoir Sacha Baron Cohen Nude Scenes Shocking Revelations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCut / 🏆 720. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What to know about the Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen dramaWilson said she wrote about Cohen in her forthcoming book.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Rebel Wilson Calls Out 'A—hole' Sacha Baron Cohen for Legal Threats Over New BookWilson claims the Borat star is trying to keep her memoir, Rebel Rising, from coming out in April.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen Responds To Rebel Wilson AllegationsAfter a steady drip of allegations, the actor has responded.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen Fires Back at Rebel Wilson ‘A**hole’ ClaimThe comedian promised “extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts” to refute his former co-star’s allegations.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen counters Rebel Wilson after she claims reps 'bullied' her over bookSacha Baron Cohen responded to Rebel Wilson's claims from the set of 'The Brothers Grimsby.' The 'Borat' star inspires a chapter in Wilson's new memoir.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen Responds to Rebel Wilson’s ‘A-Hole’ ClaimsSacha Baron Cohen has responded to claims of being a 'massive a--hole' to actress Rebel Wilson on the set of The Brothers Grimsby.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »