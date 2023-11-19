Lawmakers on Capitol Hill Engage in Feuds and Threats

Like family members feuding at the Thanksgiving dinner table, lawmakers on Capitol Hill were at each other’s throats this past week. The ousted speaker, Kevin McCarthy, was accused of elbow-checking a political foe, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who called it a “clean shot to the kidneys.” Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., a MMA fighter, threatened a brawl with the president of the Teamsters union, Sean O’Brien, during a Senate hearing. And Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., mocked Rep.

Jared Moskowitz, who was sporting a blue suit, as a “smurf” after the diminutive Democrat from Florida raised questions during a hearing about Comer and his brother’s business dealings. “I think they should bring back caning,” quipped Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., referring to the 1856 beating of Sen. Charles Sumner that left him bloodied on the Senate floor. Apart from the halls of Congress seeming to devolve into “Fight Club,” Republicans also said they would, for a second time, try to expel one of their own, scandal-laden Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y





