Ransomware Attack on Tri-City Medical Center Highlights Impact on Patient Care

The recent ransomware attack against Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside is the latest reminder that digital attacks damage far more than the privacy of sensitive electronic records. Patients who happen to be unlucky enough to have been receiving care when systems turn against their owners find themselves caught in an efficient machine with many of its parts missing. Suddenly, their nurses can no longer check their computer-based charts to confirm the last time their vital signs were checked.

X-rays and other forms of medical imaging — long ago having made the transition from film to digital files — often can no longer flow from the room where they were taken to the doctors who must view them to make critical health care decisions. Automated medication tracking and dispensing systems can also go offline, making it more difficult for patients to received prescribed medications on schedule. Chris Van Gorder, chief executive officer of Scripps Health, recalled the sheer enormity of the problem that hit his health care system in May 202





