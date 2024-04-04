Lakeith Stanfield Reacts to Zazie Beetz's Casting in Marvel's 'Deadpool 3'

News broke yesterday that Ozark actress Garner had been chosen to portray Shalla-Bal. Shortly after the news was published, Stanfield posted his thoughts to social media, seemingly confirming that he had been in the running for the role. Stanfield reacted to the news that Garner had been cast on Stanfield in a now-deleted post on Instagram, posting an image of Garner alongside the caption: “Thought it was going to be me but ig.

” confirming that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach had been signed up to form the superhero troupe. A day after this announcement, it was Stanfield, best known for his work in Donald Glover’s FX series Atlanta and 2018’s Sorry to Bother You, wasn’t confirmed to be in the running for the role. However, the actor’s comments on Instagram imply that he was one of the actors that Marvel Studios had met with to discuss the part

Lakeith Stanfield Zazie Beetz Casting Marvel Deadpool 3

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LaKeith Stanfield Reacts to New Silver Surfer Julia Garner: ‘I Thought It Was Going to Be Me’LaKeith Stanfield has reacted to new Silver Surfer Julia Garner's casting on Instagram, implying he could have joined The Fantastic Four.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Zazie Todd Ph.D.Zazie Todd, Ph.D., is a psychologist, a certified dog trainer, and creator of the website Companion Animal Psychology.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Chanel Created the Main Character Hat of Fall and Zazie Beets Wants It NowActress Zazie Beets talks about dressing up as one of Chanel’s playful runway personalities, particularly with a large sunhat from the Spring 2024 show.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Joker 2 Rated R for Violence, Language, Sexuality, and NudityJoker 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 film, has been rated R for violence, language, sexuality, and nudity. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, the mentally ill stand-up comedian who becomes the Joker. The film also stars Zazie Beetz and features a talented ensemble cast. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker 2 is set to release on October 4, 2024.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

3 safety takeaways after Houston rodeo-goer gets robbed and shot walking back to his carWe asked HPD Sr. Community Affairs officer Roderick Stanfield for some safety guidelines to help us all after a man was robbed and shot walking back to his car after the rodeo.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

‘It terrifies me’: NYC subway riders react to Gov. Hochul’s National Guard deployment‘It terrifies me’: NYC subway riders react to Gov. Hochul’s National Guard deployment

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »