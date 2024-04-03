Joker 2 Rated R for Violence, Language, Sexuality, and Nudity

Joker 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 film, has been rated R for violence, language, sexuality, and nudity. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, the mentally ill stand-up comedian who becomes the Joker.

The film also stars Zazie Beetz and features a talented ensemble cast. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker 2 is set to release on October 4, 2024.

