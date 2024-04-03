Kansas City Royals Owner Addresses Crowd After Voters Reject Sales Tax Extension

Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman addressed the crowd during an election watch party after voters rejected the extension of a sales tax to provide funding for a new baseball stadium for the Royals and renovations for the Kansas City Chiefs’ football stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs Players to Open Upscale Steakhouse in Kansas CityKansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are partnering with Noble 33 to open an upscale steakhouse, 1587 Prime, in Kansas City. The restaurant is set to open in early 2025 at the Loew's Hotel Kansas City. Noble 33 is known for its other notable eateries in various cities.

Kansas City Residents to Vote on Tax Bill to Keep Chiefs and Royals in TownKansas City residents will vote on a new tax bill that will determine whether the Chiefs and Royals will stay in town. The bill will allocate funds for stadium upgrades and maintenance.

Chiefs, Royals' futures in Kansas City thrown for loop after voters reject stadium taxVoters in Jackson County, Missouri, turned down a stadium tax plan that would have helped the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Future of Kansas City Chiefs, Royals could hinge on vote to help stadium fundingThe future of the Royals and Chiefs in Kansas City could be shaped Tuesday when voters in Jackson County, Missouri, decide on the extension of a sales tax to help to pay for a new downtown ballpark and major renovations to Arrowhead Stadium.

Austin City Manager search moves forward without Brian Platt of Kansas CityThe City of Austin is moving forward with just two finalists for the permanent City Manager position, after Brian Platt, City Manager of Kansas City, confirmed

Angel City can't keep pace with fast-starting Kansas City in lossGoals from Sydney Leroux and Madison Curry aren't enough to rescue Angel City FC from a 4-2 loss to unbeaten Kansas City.

