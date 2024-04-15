Jury Selection Begins in Trump's New York Hush Money Trial

Jury selection began Monday in Donald Trump 's New York hush money trial, making history as the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges .Trump is accused of falsifying internal Trump Organization records as part of a scheme to bury stories that he feared could hurt his 2016 campaign, particularly as his reputation was suffering at the time from comments he had made about women. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump's lawyers have argued that the daughter's job represents a conflict of interest for Merchan, and they also claimed she had posted an image of Trump behind bars on social media. The court system said she had closed the social media account before the photo was posted. Attempt to remove gag order Merchan issued a gag order on Trump and later expanded it after the former president assailed the judge's daughter and made a false claim about her on social media weeks ago.

