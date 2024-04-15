Visitors Caught on Video Destroying Ancient Rock Formations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Two visitors at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were captured on video destroying ancient rock formations .

Video shows two visitors who scaled towering russet-colored rock formations along the park's Redstone Dune Trail and were shoving wide slabs of sandstone to the ground. A young girl screams as the stone topples and crumbles to dust. "Why on earth would you do this to this area that's so beautiful? It's one of my favorite places in the park and they're up there just destroying it. I don't understand that," Haynes told CNN affiliate KVVU.

The men are suspected of vandalism, the recreation area said in a social media post. If caught, the suspects could face federal charges, jail time or large fines, Haynes told KVVU.

