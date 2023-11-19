Jones explains Cowboys' move for Trey Lance despite solid quarterback room

Jones explained why the Cowboys made the move for Trey Lance despite a solid quarterback room. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shakes hands with Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington.to discuss his team’s play, quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Bryce Young and more. Here are some of the highlights, edited slightly for clarity.

“I think it’s just a continual upward trend, which is what you want with a team is to get better each week, execute better, continue to improve and I think that’s what our offense is doing. We’ve still got plenty of room to improve on this football team. You can point to a lot of areas. I know when we went to Philly Dan was really disappointed when we did give up four drives that they all ended up in touchdowns. Of course, offensively, as good as we’re starting to throw the ball around the field, we can still improve running the footbal





🏆 666. dallasnews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sources: Cowboys Plan to Re-Sign Trey Lance; What of 5th-Year Option?Sources: Dallas Cowboys Plan to Re-Sign Trey Lance, But Won't Exercise 5th-Year Option

Source: startelegram - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Cowboys coaches talk Tyler Smith, Trey Lance, a rule change and moreWe’re not halfway through the season, but during the bye week, Cowboys’ assistant coaches met with the media for a discussion on all things Cowboys. Here are...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Pelicans Waive Izaiah Brockington, Jalen Crutcher, Malcolm Hill, Trey Jemison, Tevian JonesPelicans Waive Izaiah Brockington, Jalen Crutcher, Malcolm Hill, Trey Jemison, Tevian Jones - RealGM Wiretap

Source: RealGM - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Trevor Lawrence to Trey Lance: Grading the 2021 quarterback class so farFormer NFL scout Bucky Brooks checks in on the quarterback class of 2021, grading the five first-round picks on their performances so far.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Photos: Ex-49ers QB Trey Lance selling Morgan Hill mansion for $2.9MFeatures include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, pergola and putting green.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

DeMarcus Ware inducted into Cowboys Ring of HonorFormer Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware has been inducted in the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »