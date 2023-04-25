Congressman George Santos faces misconduct allegations in scathing committee report

Despite widespread attention to dubious claims about his personal story, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., remains a member of Congress. But with the Nov. 16 release of a scathing committee report, overwhelming evidence of his misconduct was found, including several matters referred to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. The referrals go beyond the charges Santos was already facing in federal court. Santos has pleaded not guilty to all charges; a trial is scheduled for September.

After the committee released its report, Santos said he would not run for reelection. The report also accelerated House lawmakers’ efforts to address Santos' falsehoods





🏆 665. PolitiFact » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joe Biden was George Santos before George Santos was George SantosOPINION: Joe Biden was George Santos before George Santos was George Santos

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 665. / 21 Read more »

Former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi joins challengers vying to unseat embattled Rep. George SantosFormer Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi joins challengers vying to unseat embattled Rep. George Santos

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 665. / 21 Read more »

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi wants to retake Rep. George Santos' seat in congressFormer U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi is launching a campaign to retake the New York congressional seat held by Rep. George Santos as the besieged Republican congressman faces criminal charges on money laundering and lying to Congress.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 665. / 21 Read more »

Disgraced Rep. George Santos Announces 2024 Reelection Campaign'[The G.E.O.R.G.E. package] would require background checks for public officials, which is not required.' Nassau County Legislator JoshLafazan joins _brittanylewis on Forbes Newsroom to discuss Rep. George Santos' 2024 reelection campaign.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 665. / 21 Read more »

Meet the Afghanistan War Veteran Taking on Rep. George SantosWATCH: Republican candidate Kellen Curry tells Jonathan Capehart why he is running to unseat Rep. George Santos and how he plans to make his case to New York voters. 'We must restore honest leadership back to this Congressional district.”

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 665. / 21 Read more »

St. John’s professor Will Murphy will challenge Rep. George Santos for Long Island House seatWill Murphy, a 39-year-old law professor at St. John’s University, said he officially filed with the Federal Elections Commissioner to challenge controversial GOP Rep. George Santos in the 20…

Source: nypost - 🏆 665. / 21 Read more »