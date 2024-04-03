Jon Bernthal's Return as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again Revealed

Though we've known about his return for some time, we're getting our first looks at Jon Bernthal's (The Walking Dead) return as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, in Marvel Studios' Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again.

With Dario Scardapane (Netflix's The Punisher) serving as showrunner and the co-directing team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Loki) helming the remainder of the season, Cox, D'Onofrio, and Bernthal aren't the only familiar faces from the Netflix-Marvel Universe making the move to the MCU – with Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson also reprising their roles as Karen Page and Franklin 'Foggy' Nelson for the serie

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daredevil: Born Again Set Photo Reveals First Look at Jon Bernthal's Punisher ReturnJon Bernthal is seemingly suited up as Frank Castle in Brooklyn.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Reunite Charlie Cox With Jon Bernthal as PunisherCharlie Cox's Daredevil is back with Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in new set photos.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Jon Bernthal Returns As The Punisher Alongside Charlie Cox’s Daredevil In New MCU Photos & VideoJon Bernthal is back as the Punisher in costume.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Jon Bernthal Fuels Daredevil: Born Again Excitement With Bloody Punisher Set PhotoBernthal's Punisher has a new future in the MCU.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Jon Bernthal Is a Bloody Mess in New 'Daredevil: Born Again' Set ImagesChris is a Senior News Writer for Collider. He can be found in an IMAX screen, with his eyes watering and his ears bleeding for his own pleasure. He joined the news team in 2022 and accidentally fell upwards into a senior position despite his best efforts.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

'Daredevil: Born Again' Set Image — Jon Bernthal Returns to Hell's KitchenDiego Peralta is a News Writer and a Features Writer for Collider. He has also written for several other outlets, including BuzzFeed News, Geeks of Color and Film Inquiry. When he&039;s not watching The Last Jedi again, he&039;s looking for the best burger in town and the next movie that will become a fixation for him.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »