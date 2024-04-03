Israeli military admits to mistakenly targeting charity office in Gaza, killing aid workers

The Israeli military has admitted that it mistakenly targeted a building in Gaza that housed offices of the international charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), killing seven aid workers. The attack has sparked international outrage and calls for greater protection of civilians and aid workers. The Israeli military's chief of staff called it a 'mistake following a misidentification.' The victims included a U.S. dual citizen and three British veterans.

WCK also claimed that an Israeli sniper had fired on one of its vehicles prior to the deadly strike. Meanwhile, protests continue in Israel calling for early elections and the release of hostages in Gaza

